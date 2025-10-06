Live Mumbai news updates: Light to moderate rain likely to drench city; EC approves ward formation for BMC polls Stay updated with the latest news from Mumbai covering city events, political stories, weather, lifestyle, entertainment, Bollywood and crimes happening in the financial capital of India.

Mumbai:

Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to witness generally cloudy skies today, accompanied by occasional light to moderate spells of rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather developments are linked to Cyclone Shakhti. The cyclone, however, currently poses no threat to the Maharashtra coast.

In contrast, the Palghar district may experience heavier rainfall on October 8, as per the latest IMD updates.

The Maharashtra government has finalised the ward delimitation for the upcoming BMC elections, confirming 227 electoral wards under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The final notification follows a review of public objections and suggestions. This paves the way for political parties to begin candidate selection and election preparations.