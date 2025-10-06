Advertisement
  Mumbai news updates: Light to moderate rain likely to drench city; EC approves ward formation for BMC polls

Palghar district may experience heavier rainfall on October 8, as per the latest IMD updates.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Mumbai:

Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to witness generally cloudy skies today, accompanied by occasional light to moderate spells of rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather developments are linked to Cyclone Shakhti. The cyclone, however, currently poses no threat to the Maharashtra coast.

In contrast, the Palghar district may experience heavier rainfall on October 8, as per the latest IMD updates.

The Maharashtra government has finalised the ward delimitation for the upcoming BMC elections, confirming 227 electoral wards under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The final notification follows a review of public objections and suggestions. This paves the way for political parties to begin candidate selection and election preparations.

  • 1:14 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Shinde’s Sena revives key organisational wings ahead of BMC polls

     In preparation for the upcoming BMC elections, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has revived the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh (SLSM), one of its oldest organisational wings. This move aims to re-establish ties with the Marathi-speaking workforce and bolster support among its core base in Mumbai.

     

  • 1:11 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    BMC shares report of water stock in lakes supplying water to Mumbai

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday shared a detailed report on the availability of water in seven lakes which supply water to Mumbai. 

  • 12:39 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    NHAI chairman inspects stretches of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

    NHAI chief Santosh Kumar Yadav on Monday inspected key stretches of Santosh Kumar Yadav in Gujarat. 

     

     

  • 12:29 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Commuters struggle as BEST bus fleet shrinks

    The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking—once the backbone of Mumbai’s public transportation—is witnessing a sharp decline in its owned bus fleet. Moreover, the operating buses are often delayed, creating major problems for the travellers. 

     

  • 12:24 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    PM to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport on Oct 8

    On October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the initial phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which was constructed at an expenditure of Rs 19,647 crore, according to a senior official from the Maharashtra government. The official also mentioned that commercial flight operations at the new greenfield airport are expected to begin in December.

     

  • 12:21 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    PM Modi, his UK counterpart Starmer to hold wide-ranging talks in Mumbai on Oct 9

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit India for two days next week, marking his first trip to the country since taking office in July last year. The visit, scheduled from October 8 to 9, offers an important chance to reaffirm the shared goals and vision between India and the UK, as highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Starmer will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on October 9.

     

     

     

  • 11:50 AM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    1 die, 4 injured in tempo-bus collision in Mumbai

    A man was killed and four other persons were injured when a speeding tempo traveller crashed into a BEST bus and two other vehicles in Mumbai's Dadar area, police said on Monday.

     

     

  • 11:48 AM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Finalised ward list published on government website

    State EC has approved ward formation for the upcoming body election in Mumbai. The finalized ward structure has been published in the Government Gazette and on the BMC’s official website under the link.

