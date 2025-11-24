Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's PA Anant Garje arrested in wife Gauri's suicide case Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the scene, and they are currently exploring all possible angles linked to her death.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's PA Anant Garje arrested in wife Gauri's suicide case. Gauri's family alleged that Anant was having an extramarital affair and harassed her. Anant will be produced in court after 11 am on Monday. Earlier, Mumbai Police registered a case against Anant Garje after his wife Gauri died by suicide at their Worli residence on Saturday. The incident triggered a detailed probe, with authorities examining allegations of harassment and domestic abuse.

Gauri found hanging inside house

It should be noted that Gauri, who worked in the dental department at the civic-run KEM Hospital, was found hanging inside the house. Anant Garje and Gauri married recently in February this year.

Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the scene, and they are currently exploring all possible angles linked to her death.

As per the updates from police, Palve’s family has accused Garje of torturing and harassing her, claiming that constant domestic disputes pushed her towards the extreme step. Moreove,r the family members demanded a fair and thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Worli Police registers case against Garje

After the family's complaint was filed, Worli Police registered a case against Garje and others under Sections 108, 85, 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).