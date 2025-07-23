Maharashtra govt officer alleges husband installed spy cameras in bedroom, demanded Rs 1.5 lakh dowry The 31-year-old woman alleged her husband, also a government employee, had installed cameras in the bathroom, too, the police said on Tuesday. A probe has been launched on the basis of the complaint, the police said.

Pune:

A government officer in Maharashtra's Pune district has accused her husband of secretly installing spy cameras in their bedroom and bathroom to record her private moments. The 31-year-old woman filed a complaint alleging that her husband, also a government employee, not only violated her privacy but also subjected her to severe mental and physical harassment. According to the police, the woman revealed that her husband had been pressuring her for a dowry of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Case registered against husband and kin

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law, three sisters-in-law and husbands of two sisters-in-law under sections 85 (cruelty by a husband or his relatives towards a woman), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Harassment over dowry for car EMI

The woman, a Class-2 officer in a state government department, was harassed physically and mentally by her husband and his family members, the police said, citing the complaint. "The woman has alleged she was subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband and his relatives, who pressured her to get Rs 1.5 lakh from her parental home to pay installments of car. When she refused to bring the money, she was beaten up," an official from Ambegaon police station said.

The woman also alleged her husband installed spy cameras in their bedroom to record her private moments and threatened to make them viral if she did not fulfil his demand, the official said. A probe was on into the complaint, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

