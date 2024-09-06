Maharashtra govt makes major reshuffle in police establishment, several DCP-SP-rank officers transferred

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a major reshuffle within the police establishment, the Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred nearly two dozen officers, including Superintendents of Police (SP), Deputy Commissioner-rank officers, and IPS probationers. According to the transfer orders issued by the state home department, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raj Tilak Roshan has been reassigned as the Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) at the Maharashtra police headquarters in Mumbai. Meanwhile, IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, who previously served as a DCP in Mumbai, has been transferred to Pune city.

List of key officers with their news posts:

Raj Tilak Roshan: Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) at the Maharashtra police headquarters in Mumbai.

Tejaswi Satpute: DCP, Pune

Sandeep Singh Gill: SP (Pune Rural), Pune

Sudhakar Pathare: DCP, Mumbai

Laxmikant Patil: SP (cyber), Nagpur

Rohidas Pawar: DIG (Government Railway Police), Pune

Maharashtra govt transfers 18 IAS officers

Besides them, eight IPS probationers have been transferred to various districts as Sub-Divisional Police Officers, said the orders. Last month, the Maharashtra government transferred 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Senior IAS officer Sonia Sethi was posted as principal secretary of the relief and rehabilitation, and revenue and forest departments. Rupinder Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer, is the new resident commissioner and principal secretary, Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi. Manoj Ranade, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Director, Municipal Administration, Mumbai, as per the state government's order. These bureaucratic reshuffling comes ahead of state Assembly elections likely to take place in October-November.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

With Maharashtra Assembly elections just a few months away, both the ruling NDA alliance and the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi are actively preparing for the upcoming contest. As per reports, parties within both alliances are engaged in a series of meetings to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. On one hand, political manoeuvring continues within the NDA as seat-sharing negotiations progress, while on the other, a significant meeting is expected within the MVA to address the same issue. It is believed that once the seat-sharing agreements are finalised, the political atmosphere is likely to intensify further.

