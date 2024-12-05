Maharashtra: What will be Devendra Fadnavis's salary as CM? Know all about allowances, privileges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt formation What will be Devendra Fadnavis's salary as CM? Know all about allowances, privileges house bunglow

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis wil take oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries. Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde will also take oath as deputy chief ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is being held at the Azad Maidan ground in south Mumbai. Governor CP Radhakrishnan will administer the oath of office to Fadnavis and his deputies.

Notably, the formation of the new government in Maharashtra comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls and results on November 23.

Fadnavis, 54, who represents Nagpur South West constituency, emerged as the frontrunner for the top post as he was the face of the BJP's campaign and led the party to victory in 132 seats in the 288-member House.

How much salary Devendra Fadnavis will draw as Maharashtra CM?

As per reports, Devendra Fadnavis will get a monthly salary of Rs 340,000 along with perks worth Rs 160,000.

In general, the secretaries to the Union Government receive Rs 39,300 per month, while Chief Ministers of various states are typically paid Rs 2 lakh per month, though many other Chief Ministers in India earn upwards of Rs 12 lakh a month.

What privileges Devendra Fadnavis will enjoy as Maharashtra CM?

Medical treatment

As Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis will get all-expenses-paid medical treatment and accomodation free of cost at government hospitals or government-referred hospitals.

Phone bills

The chief minister will also receive reimbursement for phone bills every month for a fixed amount of money. Apart from this, his travel expenses will also be paid.

Free electricity

The chief minister will also ewnjoy free eletricty and he does not have to pay electricity bill if the used units are within the alloted fixed quantity.

Pension and retirement benefits

As the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis will enjoy pension and retirement benefits. In case, the chief ministers loses life, then the spise is elligible for the benefits.

Bungalows and houses

Apart from these benefits, Fadnavis is also alloted rent-free well-furnished houses along with his staff.