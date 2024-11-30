Maharashtra's new CM to take oath on December 5 in presence of PM Modi, announces BJP amid power tussle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP president Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra govt formation: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on X that the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government will take place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on December 5. The date announcement comes amid a tussle between three constituents of Mahayuti - BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena as the alliance has not reached a final agreement on portfolio allocations in the next cabinet in Maharashtra. The date and place of the oath-taking ceremony are decided but the name of the next chief minister is yet not announced. However, it is almost clear that the saffron party is likely to fack former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the top job in the state.

16,416 MLAs, MPs, various cell presidents, and Mandal presidents from BJP will be present at the oath-taking ceremony at Azad Maidan. 6,000-7,000 party workers and officials of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will also attend the event. 4,000 workers from Ajit Pawar's NCP may come there. The capacity of Azad Maidan is 50 thousand people. Seating arrangements will be made for about 25,000, said the sources.