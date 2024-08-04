Sunday, August 04, 2024
     
Maharashtra: Girl falls into 100-foot-deep gorge while taking selfie, rescued | VIDEO

The girl visited picturesque Borne Ghat near Unghar Road, Satara with a male friend to enjoy the rainy weather but her carelessness turned the outing into a fatal incident.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Raju Kumar
Satara
Updated on: August 04, 2024 11:34 IST
The girl was rescued with the help of locals and police
Image Source : INDIA TV The girl was rescued with the help of locals and police

A girl's obsession with selfies proved to be fatal in Satara, Maharashtra after she fell into a gorge on Saturday. While taking a selfie, the girl slipped into a gorge at Borne Ghat near Unghar Road, Satara. With the help of the villagers, the girl was rescued. 

However, after this accident, the girl got very scared and got injured. Subsequently, she was admitted to a hospital for the treatment. 

A video surfaced on social media in which the girl is seen crying in pain while a man is rescuing her from the deep gorge. 

To enjoy the rainy weather, the girl had come to the Borne Ghat with her friend. Here, while taking a selfie, her leg slipped and she fell. The girl, who fell into the 100-foot-deep ghat was rescued with a rope. With the help of locals, the police somehow pulled the injured girl out of the gorge.

According to the witnesses, a person went down through a rope and pulled out the girl stranded in the bushes of the ghat. Later, she was admitted to a nearby private hospital as she suffered severe injuries. 

