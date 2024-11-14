Maharashtra elections: PM Modi attacks Congress, says 'royal family will snatch away reservation'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai on Thursday. He continued his attack against Congress and the Gandhi family. The prime minister said a 'royal family will snatch away reservation' if Congress comes to power in Maharashtra.

PM Modi said Mumbai is a city that believes in connecting people, but unfortunately, the Congress and the Maha Aghadi seem focused on dividing them instead.

"People from all communities live in harmony in Mumbai, but the Maha Aghadi is busy inciting tensions between different castes. The Congress's Shahi parivaar harbours animosity towards Dalits, backward classes, and Scheduled Tribes (STs). They seem desperate for power, much like a fish out of water," the PM added.

PM Modi targets Uddhav Thackeray

He said there is a party in the Aghadi which has handed over its remote control to the Congress which insulted Bala Saheb.

I challenged them to get the Congress to praise Bala Saheb Thackeray, the PM said, adding to date, these people have not been able to get the Congress and the 'shehzada' of Congress to praise Bala Saheb.

"Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi have become slaves to appeasement. The leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi opposed the construction of Ram Temple. For the sake of votes, they used the words like 'Bhagwa aatankwad'. They disrespect Veer Savarkar. They passed a resolution in J&K for the restoration of Article 370...Maha Vikas Aghadi always keeps their party above the nation and they have problems with India's progress...They never gave the status of classical language to Marathi language," he said.