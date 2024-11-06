Follow us on Image Source : BJP (X) Maharashtra Election: BJP expels 40 rebel leaders ahead of assembly polls | Full list

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid the ongoing tussle between Mahayuti allies over seat-sharing, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled 40 leaders and office bearers across 37 assembly constituencies for going against the party line.

"Despite holding the office bearer post in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), you have worked to violate party discipline. Such actions are a breach of party discipline and you are being expelled from the party immediately," the release signed by Maharashtra BJP office secretary Mukul Kulkarni said.

The saffron party released the names of 40 leaders including Ashok Pangarkar from the Jalna assembly constituency, Vishal Prabhakar Parab from Sawantwadi, Mayur Kapse from Jalgaon City, Jagdish Gupta from Amravati, Shrikant Karle from Dhule Rural, among others.

Karle recently filed a nomination from Dhule Rural as an Independent candidate. This comes days after Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the party leaders will make efforts to convince the rebels to withdraw their nomination as an Independent candidate by November 4.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance on Tuesday unveiled its much-anticipated manifesto presenting a vision aimed at driving Maharashtra toward "unprecedented prosperity and development."

During a public meeting held in Kolhapur North, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar jointly launched the manifesto, highlighting the alliance's commitment to transformative growth and a progressive future for the state. The Mahayuti alliance, comprises BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.