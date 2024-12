Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Acting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Amid the delay on government formation in Maharashtra, Eknath Shidne is admant over the demand of Home Ministry portfolio for his party. Meanwhile, the local BJP leaders are trying to meet him but as per sources he is unreachable for them.

Local BJP leaders are unable to get the time for meeting. Notably, Shinde has returned Thane from his village in Satara after he fell ill. Despite over a day of his return, he has not contacted the BJP leaders.