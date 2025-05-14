Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde participates in Tiranga Yatra in honour of Armed Forces | WATCH The Tiranga Yatra marks a tribute to the Armed Forces following their success in Operation Sindoor, conducted to hit terror camps in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Maharashtra Deputy CM Aknath Shinde participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Thane.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday participated in a Tiranga Yatra that rallied in Thane in honour of the Armed Forces. Following the Operation Sindoor, in which India killed 100 terrorists in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a nationwide Tiranga Yatra from May 13 to 23.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde waived the Indian flag from an open jeep as a wave of Indians stood rallied around in the Yatra. Speaking at the Yatra, Shinde reiterated Modi's statement 'Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega'.

"Pakistani terrorists wiped off the 'sindoor' of our sisters, in Pahalgam. They were given a befitting reply through #OperationSindoor. The Operation has been successful...PM Modi has said 'Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega'. So, I express gratitude to all three services of the country as well as PM Narendra Modi. The PM backed the jawans of our armed forces and supported the sentiments of the countrymen. We had never had such a Prime Minister," he said in the rally.

Yogi Adiyanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami participate in Tiranga Yatras

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in Tiranga Yatras. Yogi launched a 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow, while Dhami flagged off a 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra'.

Praising the bravery of the Indian armed forces, Yogi said, "The operation sent a clear message to the world — we do not provoke anyone, but if provoked, we will not spare anyone." In a sharp warning to Pakistan, the Chief Minister said terrorism will eventually engulf Pakistan itself. "This is a path of destruction they have chosen, and it will only bring ruin to them," he added.

Dhami also praised the Indian Armed Forces and PM Modi. "With valour, courage and precise strategy, the Indian armed forces, under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, led a decisive counter-offensive and destroyed nine terrorist bases nurtured by Pakistan, forcing the Pakistan army to fall to its knees... The people of India have demonstrated unity and integrity by standing with our Army and country," he said.