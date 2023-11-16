Won't go to Delhi, will stay and contest elections from Nagpur: Devendra Fadnavis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday responded to speculations of him being given a place in central politics, asserting that he will not go to Delhi and will stay and contest the Assembly elections from Nagpur.

Speaking on the heated situation over Maratha and OBC reservation quotas, Fadnavis said that the government was taking steps to ensure that no two communities come in the way of each other's rights. "It is our responsibility to maintain law and order. We will not allow any injustice to happen," he said.

'PM Modi will win with 'bumper vote' in Lok Sabha polls'

The deputy CM further emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clinch victory with a 'bumper vote' in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. He also rejected a change in the leadership of the Maharashtra government and said that Eknath Shinde will remain the CM till 2024.

'Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule won't join BJP'

Fadnavis also asserted that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule will never join the BJP. He also blamed 'three or four people' for the 'bitterness' in politics and hoped that it would dissipate after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.