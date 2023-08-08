Maharashtra: Dean of medical college held for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe for MBBS seat in Pune, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : SHUTTERSTOCK The dean of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College was held for accepting a bribe

The dean of the medical college run by a Pune civic body trust was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe in lieu of an MBBS seat. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said the accused has been identified as Ashish Bangirwar, the dean of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College.

The institute is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation Medical Education Trust. According to the ACB, the complainant's son was allocated a seat in the medical college under the institutional quota in the first round.

"To take the process forward), the dean demanded a Rs 16 lakh bribe other than the government fees of Rs 22.50 lakh from a parent to secure the admission of his son to the MBBS course," the ACB said.

"The man approached the ACB and meanwhile told the dean that he would pay Rs 10 lakh as the first instalment. A trap was set and Bangirwar was nabbed when he was accepting Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday," the ACB said," the ACB added.

It should be mentioned here that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: BMC Covid scam: Mumbai Police constitutes 4-member SIT to probe Rs 12,500 cr fraud