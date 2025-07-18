Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders cancellation of fraudulent SC certificates for non-Hindu, Buddhist and Sikhs Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that SC certificates fraudulently obtained by non-Hindus, Buddhists, or Sikhs will be cancelled, with strict action against misuse of reservation benefits and forced religious conversions.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that any person belonging to a religion other than Hinduism, Buddhism, or Sikhism who has obtained a Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate fraudulently will have their certificate cancelled. He further warned that if such individuals have availed of reservation benefits like government jobs or won elections using these certificates, strict action will be taken, including declaring their elections null and void.

Speaking in the legislative council while replying to a ‘calling attention’ motion, Fadnavis emphasised that the state government is committed to cracking down on misuse of SC reservation benefits. He cited a Supreme Court verdict from November 26, 2024, which clarified that SC reservation is applicable only to Hindus, Buddhists, and Sikhs.

“If anyone from other religions has obtained SC certificates or reservations fraudulently, their caste certificates will be cancelled following due process. Recovery of monetary benefits will also be pursued,” the CM stated.

The issue of “crypto Christians” — individuals who discreetly follow Christianity while officially belonging to an SC community to claim benefits — was raised by BJP leader Amit Gorkhe. He alleged that freedom of religion is being misused to exploit reservation policies.

Adding to the discussion, BJP MLA Chitra Wagh highlighted disturbing cases where women were deceived into marriage by hiding their husbands’ religion, citing a tragic incident from Sangli where a woman was forced to convert to Christianity and later died while pregnant after alleged torture.

Fadnavis made it clear that while consensual religious conversion is allowed, coercion, cheating, or inducement for conversion will not be tolerated. Complaints will be thoroughly investigated, and action taken against involved organisations.

The state has formed a panel led by the Director General of Police to recommend stricter laws against forced conversions. Fadnavis said the government plans to introduce robust legal provisions soon, possibly under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) framework.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home, Pankaj Bhoyar, announced the government’s intention to pass an anti-conversion law in the upcoming winter session, which is expected to be more stringent than similar laws in other states.

While acknowledging conversion attempts in poor areas and slums, Fadnavis clarified that the government does not intend to ban voluntary religious conversions.