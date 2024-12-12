Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Portfolio allocation almost finalised | Here's who may get what

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies - Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: The talks on portfolio allocation among the ruling Mahayuti allies - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena entered the final round. However, Shiv Sena is reportedly hellbent on key ministries, including Home.

According to the sources, the BJP wants to keep the Home as well as Urban Development with itself. They said only two to three ministries of BJP's share can be given to allies. The sources claimed the saffron party agreed to give only the Revenue, Housing and PWD to Shiv Sena and NCP.

Revenue and PWD may go to the Shiv Sena. Shinde wants Urban Development. If Shinde does not agree, Urban Development will remain with Shiv Sena and Revenue with BJP.

These ministries may go to BJP's quota

All key ministries like Home, Urban Development, Revenue (one of the two), Law and Judiciary, General Administration, Rural Development-Electricity Energy, Public Works, Environment, Forest, Tribal may remain with BJP

Shiv Sena may get these portfolios

The Shiv Sena is likely to have the ministries of Revenue-Urban Development (one of the two), Public Works (PWD), Labor, School Education, State Excise, Water Supply and Sanitation and Transport.

NCP may get these ministries

NCP is likely to retain portfolios like - Finance and Planning, Housing, Medical Education, Food and Civil Supplies, Women and Child Welfare, Relief and Rehabilitation, Food and Drug Administration.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to expand his Cabinet before the Winter Session, starting from December 16 in Nagpur. The cabinet expansion can be made in the next two days.

Some ministers from BJP and Shiv Sena who were ministers in the previous government may be dropped whose performance was not good.

Portfolios allocations