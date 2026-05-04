Maharashtra Bypoll Results 2026: Baramati landslide for Sunetra Pawar, BJP’s Akshay Kardile sweeps Rahuri

New Delhi:

The Baramati and Rahuri Assembly bypolls have delivered decisive outcomes, with both constituencies witnessing massive winning margins. In Baramati, Sunetra Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party secured 2,18,969 votes and won by an overwhelming margin of 2,18,034 votes. The scale of the victory was striking, with the first runner-up managing just 935 votes.

In Rahuri, BJP candidate Akshay Shivajirao Kardile also registered a dominant win. He polled 1,40,093 votes and won by a margin of 1,12,587 votes. NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) candidate Mokate Govind Khandu finished as the first runner-up with 27,506 votes, while Independent candidate Raosaheb Sadaram Kheware secured 7,299 votes.

What these results indicate

The margins in both Baramati and Rahuri point to clear and consolidated mandates. In Baramati, the outcome reinforces the political hold of the Pawar family, with voters backing Sunetra Pawar in a decisive manner. In Rahuri, the BJP’s performance reflects strong local support and a clear shift in voter preference in favour of its candidate.

Both results stand out not just for the victories, but for the scale at which they were achieved, leaving little room for close competition in the final tally.

Why Baramati and Rahuri went to bypolls

The bypoll in Rahuri was necessitated following the demise of BJP leader Shivaji Kardile, leading the party to field his son Akshay Kardile. The contest gained attention due to changing local dynamics and the absence of some traditional rivals in the fray.

Baramati, meanwhile, turned into a high-profile contest with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar entering the race. The seat, long associated with the Pawar family, carried both political weight and symbolic importance, making it one of the most closely watched by-elections in the state.

From contest to conclusion

While both seats saw active campaigning and political attention during the run-up to polling, the final results have been anything but close. What began as competitive contests eventually translated into clear, one-sided verdicts, marking a decisive end to the bypoll process in both constituencies.