Maharashtra Budget 2025: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to present budget tomorrow | Key points

Maharashtra Budget for FY 2025-26 will be tabled on Monday by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. Significantly, this will be the first budget for the newly-formed Mahayuti government and Pawar’s 11th Budget as Finance Minister, a press release from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said.

Pawar is a strict administrator in terms of financial discipline. He maintains a fine balance between people-friendly decisions and development decisions in the budget. His consistent success in ensuring funds for development projects and boosting infrastructure development has always been commendable, the release further added.

During the COVID-19 crisis, when several states faced financial difficulties, Pawar's fiscal prudence and discipline were appreciated. The Maharashtra budget has focused previously on farmers, laborers, women, Dalits, tribals, students, and youth.

2021 Budget was dedicated to women of Maharashtra

In 2021, he presented the budget on International Women's Day, dedicating it to the women of Maharashtra, the press release said.In 2022, he presented the budget on March 11, the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, dedicating it to his bravery, sacrifice, and commitment to Swarajya.

He has also presented budgets focusing on agriculture, industry, transportation, healthcare, and human resource development, the release said. Last year's pre-election budget was inclusive and revolutionary. The public-friendly and popular decisions announced in that budget played a major role in bringing the Mahayuti Government back to power, it added.

People across the state have high expectations from the upcoming budget, and there is a strong belief that Ajit Pawar will meet those expectations.

