PM Modi speaks to CM Shinde, congratulates on Mahayuti's victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra. According to the ECI result, the alliance (jointly) had so far won 98 seats while leading on 131 of the 288 assembly seats. 

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Mumbai Updated on: November 23, 2024 18:29 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Modi along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

After the Bhartiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance registered a thumping victory in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 23) spoke to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and congratulated him on the alliance's win in the state.

According to the information released by the Maharashtra CMO, PM Modi held talks with Eknath Shinde over the assembly poll results being announced by the Election Commission of India. He hailed the victory of Mahayuti in the state. 


'Victory of development'

PM Modi earlier, in a statement released, also hailed the victory of Mahayuti in Maharashtra as the 'victory of development'. 

He stated, "Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth are unparalleled." 

"I assure the people that our alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra," the PM added. 

 

