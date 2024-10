Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: List of all constituencies going to polls on November 20

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

The Elections Commission of India on Tuesday announced dates for upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The Assembly elections in the state will be held in a single phase on November 20 and the votes will be counted on November 23, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar announced.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Rajiv Kumar said that the date of issue of Gazette notification is October 22, last date of filing nominations is October 29, the date for scrutiny of nominations will be October 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4. The key contenders in the Maharashtra elections are the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

Mahayuti alliance Vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

In the recent parliamentary elections to 48 seats in the state, the opposition MVA fared well. The BJP's share fell to 9 seats, down from 23 seats five years ago. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT, which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The MVA secured 30 seats. In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats and the Congress 44.

