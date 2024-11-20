Maharashtra Assembly Election Voter Slip: A step-by-step guide to download it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The people of Maharashtra on Wednesday (November 20) will cast their votes to elect the state government for the next five years. However, participation in the electoral process necessitates certain documents, and the most important among them are the Voter ID card and voter slip. Typically, the voter slip is sent by the election officer to the registered address of the voter. However, if you have not received it yet, there is an easy way to download it online. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to download your voter slip and ensure you're ready to cast your vote.

What is a voter slip?

When you enter the polling booth, you will go to the first polling officer who is in-charge of the marked copy of the electoral roll and responsible for the identification of electors. You should keep your identity document ready to show him. You need to show your voter slip which is also called an unofficial identity slip. The voter slip is a token which is given at your residence or can be obtained at the polling booth and you can download it as well. The slip helps in locating your name in the electoral roll and finding a polling booth, however, it is not a guarantee of your identification.

Here is a step-by-step guide to download your voter slip online: