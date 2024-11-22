Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE

With the counting of votes set to take place tomorrow across the 288-member assembly constituencies of Maharashtra, the political arena in the state is filled with fervor and anticipation.

While the exit polls have predicted a significant win for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, the anticipation surrounding the state's fate, however, will finally decide upon the assembly election results announced by the Election Commission of India.

Moreover, before delving into the Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024, let's get a brief overview of the dates for polling, what happened in 2014 and 2019, and details on when and where to watch the results.

About the Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The state witnessed the polling in a single phase across 288 assembly constituencies on November 20, with a total voter turnout reported till 5 p.m. at 58.22%.

It is pertinent to note that ahead of the polling in Maharashtra, two major controversies had marred the state. Firstly, allegations arose around Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Vinod Tawde that he distributed money to influence voters in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Secondly, former IPS officer from Pune Ravindranath Patil made a major allegation against NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole over their alleged role in misappropriately using bitcoins from a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case to fund the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Significantly, the investigation into both the case is presently underway.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: What Happened in 2014 and 2019?

It is pertinent to note that the 2019 polls stand as significant points for the political parties in the state. Maharashtra has witnessed a tumultuous political battle in the past, leading to splits in two of its most influential parties: the Shiv Sena (now divided into factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has also fractured into groups led by party patriarch Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who allied with the BJP to gain power.

The 2019 Assembly Elections

The 2019 elections marked a turning point in Maharashtra's political landscape, with the BJP and Shiv Sena parting ways after years of alliance due to disagreements over the Chief Minister’s post. The Shiv Sena, which had won 56 seats against the BJP’s 105, demanded a rotational Chief Ministerial arrangement, a demand that the BJP refused, leading to the alliance's breakdown. The resulting hung assembly led to the imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

However, the political drama didn’t end there. The undivided Shiv Sena began negotiations with the NCP and Congress to form a government. Just as they were poised to succeed, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a surprising move by taking the oath as Chief Minister in a sudden ceremony. This move was backed by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who appeared to have revolted against his uncle, party patriarch Sharad Pawar.

Fadnavis’s government, however, lasted only 80 hours, as the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test. Ajit Pawar then returned to the NCP fold, forcing Fadnavis to resign. Subsequently, Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the support of Congress and the NCP.

The MVA government remained stable until 2022, when Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde, along with 39 other Shiv Sena MLAs, defected and eventually aligned with the BJP. This reduced the MVA government to a minority, prompting Thackeray to resign. Shinde was then sworn in as Chief Minister, with Devendra Fadnavis as his Deputy Chief Minister.

This revolt was soon mirrored within the NCP, where Ajit Pawar led a faction of MLAs to align with the BJP, effectively splitting the party into two factions. Ajit Pawar was subsequently appointed as a Deputy Chief Minister under the BJP-Shinde government.

What happened in 2014 polls?

The 2014 polls saw the biggest win for the BJP in Maharashtra, which had since long been governed by the Congress chief ministers in the state. According to the 2014 poll results displayed by the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 122 seats, marking a significant jump from its 2009 poll performance, where the party was just at 46 seats.

Moreover, the 2014 poll results gave a major lead to the BJP in the state, which, after a long hiatus, was able to form the government in the state with Devendra Fadnavis at the helm.

Further, in 2014 polls, apart from the BJP winning 122 seats, the Shiv Sena (then undivided) won 63 seats, and Congress had to satisfy with only 42 seats.