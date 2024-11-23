Maharashtra Assembly election results: Check full list of candidates who are leading in Mumbai region

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Various TV channels said the Mahayuti was ahead in 212 seats and MVA in 68 constituencies, as per early trends.

Mumbai: As per the emerging trends, the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 225 of the 288 assembly seats. On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 47 seats, as per the early trends.

Hinting at a landslide victory for the ruling alliance, various TV channels said the Mahayuti was ahead in 212 seats and MVA in 68 constituencies, as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 111 seats, Shiv Sena in 58 and NCP in 35 seats. In the MVA, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates were leading in 9 seats, Congress in 20 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 18 seats.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were leading in their respective assembly constituencies in the first round of the counting of votes. The counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began at 8 am Saturday, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.

Check list of candidates who are leading in Mumbai region

Mumbai South

Worli- Aaditya Thackeray is leading with 14376 votes, ahead of Milind Deora.

Shivadi- Shiv Sena’s Ajay Vinayak Choudhari is leading with 17659 votes, ahead of Bala Dagdu Nandgaonkar.

Byculla – Shiv Sena’s Yamini Yashwant Jadhav is leading with 18793 seats, ahead of Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar.

