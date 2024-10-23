Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Election: Uddhav Thackeray fields Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar against Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Uddhav Thackeray fields Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar against Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: In Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where CM Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Shinde's political mentor.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: October 23, 2024 19:27 IST
Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, Uddhav Thackeray fields Anand Dighe nephew Kedar against Eknath
Image Source : KEDAR DIGHE (X) Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar Dighe.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: The Uddhav Thackeray led-Shiv Sena faction today (October 23) released a list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections which are to be held on November 20 (Wednesday).

Uddhav Thackeray has fielded Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar Dighe against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be CM Shinde's political mentor.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency. On October 18, after the recent announcement of the assembly election dates in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena convened a meeting with its office bearers on Friday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said there are some corrections in the list that we have published today. But, we will release the updated list tomorrow (October 24).

 

Yuva Sena leader and Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city. The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

Related Stories
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 75 polling stations in Mumbai to set up in makeshift pandals, here's why

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 75 polling stations in Mumbai to set up in makeshift pandals, here's why

Maharashtra polls: Raj Thackeray's son Amit to make political debut from Mahim

Maharashtra polls: Raj Thackeray's son Amit to make political debut from Mahim

Maharashtra polls: NCP declares 38 candidates, fields Ajit Pawar from Baramati, Bhujbal in Yevla

Maharashtra polls: NCP declares 38 candidates, fields Ajit Pawar from Baramati, Bhujbal in Yevla

Maharashtra polls: Uddhav's Shiv Sena declares 65 candidates, fields Aaditya Thackeray | Full list

Maharashtra polls: Uddhav's Shiv Sena declares 65 candidates, fields Aaditya Thackeray | Full list

In the meeting, there was a strong push for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be presented as the face for the chief ministerial position, a move that signals the party's strategy as it prepares for the upcoming elections. Shiv Sena party leaders chanted slogans in support of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister, collectively asserting that the saffron flag should continue to wave proudly. The meeting was convened by Shiv Sena leader and MP Shrikant Shinde. Senior Shiv Sena leaders Milind Deora, Ravindra Waikar, Manisha Kayande, Rahul Shewale and other leaders were present for the meeting.

When will Maharashtra vote?

This comes as Maharashtra prepares for a single-phase election on November 20, with counting set for November 23 (Saturday).

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement