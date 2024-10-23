Maharashtra Assembly Election: Uddhav Thackeray fields Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar against Eknath Shinde

Follow us on Image Source : KEDAR DIGHE (X) Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar Dighe.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: The Uddhav Thackeray led-Shiv Sena faction today (October 23) released a list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections which are to be held on November 20 (Wednesday).

Uddhav Thackeray has fielded Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar Dighe against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be CM Shinde's political mentor.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency. On October 18, after the recent announcement of the assembly election dates in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena convened a meeting with its office bearers on Friday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said there are some corrections in the list that we have published today. But, we will release the updated list tomorrow (October 24).

Yuva Sena leader and Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city. The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

In the meeting, there was a strong push for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be presented as the face for the chief ministerial position, a move that signals the party's strategy as it prepares for the upcoming elections. Shiv Sena party leaders chanted slogans in support of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister, collectively asserting that the saffron flag should continue to wave proudly. The meeting was convened by Shiv Sena leader and MP Shrikant Shinde. Senior Shiv Sena leaders Milind Deora, Ravindra Waikar, Manisha Kayande, Rahul Shewale and other leaders were present for the meeting.

When will Maharashtra vote?

This comes as Maharashtra prepares for a single-phase election on November 20, with counting set for November 23 (Saturday).