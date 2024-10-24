Maharashtra Election: Congress announces 48 candidates, fields Patole, Chavan and Thorat | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Assembly Election: Congress announces 48 candidates.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: The Congress party today (October 24) announced the names of 48 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. Congress released its first list of candidates and fielded state unit chief Nana Patole from the Sakoli seat.

Congress fielded Vijay Wadettiwar from Bramhmapuri, Vijay Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner and Amit Deshmukh from Latur City. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan to contest from Karad South, Nitin Raut from Nagpur North and Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad from Dharavi.

The nomination process for the 288 seats in the assembly has started and the polling will happen on November 20 with the results to be declared on November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats.