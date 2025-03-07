Abu Azmi writes letter to Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar to revoke his suspension Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil said in the House that Azmi's objectionable statement had hurt the dignity of the House, leading to the proposal to suspend his membership for this session, which the Speaker passed.

After facing controversy for glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, suspended Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and Maharashtra State President Abu Azmi wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, demanding the revocation of his suspension.

In the letter, Abu Azmi stated, "On March 3, after being asked to leave the House, media people surrounded me. They asked me about the statement made by Assam's Chief Minister, who compared Aurangzeb to Rahul Gandhi. In response to this question, I said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India was known as the 'Golden Sparrow.' It was during his rule that the British were attracted to India. Referring to history, I stated that Aurangzeb was a great ruler. There was no religious war between Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; it was a battle for power and land. I do not differentiate based on caste or religion."

"My statement is clear, everything I said was in reference to the history. At no point did I make any controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I hold great respect for both Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The media misquoted my statement, and therefore, I respectfully request the revocation of my suspension."

Earlier on Wednesday (March 5), Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

A proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly against Azmi's remarks. Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

After being suspended for the entire duration of the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly's Budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi called the suspension "arbitrary" and alleged threats to his life and his family.Azmi took to X to express his concerns: "My suspension is arbitrary on the part of the government, there is a threat to my life and that of my family. Two laws are in force in Maharashtra, if democracy has ended in Maharashtra then the government can do anything to the public and the elected representatives of the public."He has expressed his disappointment over the suspension and had said, "To ensure that the House functions, I spoke about withdrawing my statement. I did not say anything wrong. Still, there is a controversy and proceedings of the House are being stalled. To ensure that the House functions and some work is done during the Budget session. I withdrew the statement that I made outside the Assembly, not in the House. Still, I have been suspended."

Azmi has also received the support of Samjawadi Party Chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who claimed that the suspension violated freedom of expression.