Maharashtra: 25-year-old labourer dies after road roller ran over him in Thane

Maharashtra: A 25-year-old labourer was killed after a road roller ran over him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 2 pm on Tuesday when the victim, Prakashkumar Laddu Mahanto, was sleeping after lunch in front of the road roller parked near a construction site in Bhiwandi town, an official from Kongaon police station said.

Based on a complaint by a colleague of the victim, the police registered a case against the road roller driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), the police said. No arrest was made so far, they said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

More details are awaited in this regard.