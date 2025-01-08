Wednesday, January 08, 2025
     
Maharashtra: 25-year-old labourer dies after road roller ran over him in Thane

Maharashtra: The road roller driver, without checking, started the vehicle which crushed the labourer to death, he said. The body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Bhiwandi.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Jan 08, 2025 12:10 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 12:11 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: 25-year-old labourer dies after road roller ran over him in Thane.

Maharashtra: A 25-year-old labourer was killed after a road roller ran over him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 2 pm on Tuesday when the victim, Prakashkumar Laddu Mahanto, was sleeping after lunch in front of the road roller parked near a construction site in Bhiwandi town, an official from Kongaon police station said.

Based on a complaint by a colleague of the victim, the police registered a case against the road roller driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), the police said. No arrest was made so far, they said, adding that a probe was on into the incident. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
