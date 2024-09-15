Leopard attack captured on CCTV camera in Pune, kills pet dog

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Leopard attack on pet dog caught on CCTV camera

An unsettling incident has caused widespread fear in the Varulwadi area near Narayangaon, Pune, following a leopard's attack on a pet dog late Saturday night. The chilling encounter was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and has since gone viral on social media.

The video shows a leopard emerging from the darkness and swiftly seizing a pet dog that was roaming outside a residence. The predator can be seen running off with the dog in its mouth, while another dog, presumably the victim's companion, futilely chases after the leopard. The attack occurred around 11 PM, and the footage has left the local community in a state of alarm.

In the wake of this incident, residents are urging the forest department to take immediate action to capture the leopard. This fear is compounded by recent frequent leopard sightings in the region. A month ago, a leopard was spotted on the campus of the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, prompting a search operation by forest and fire department officials, supported by wildlife experts.

In response to the rising concerns, the forest department has requested approval from the Union Forest Ministry’s Additional Director General of Wildlife for the sterilization of 47 leopards. This measure is part of a broader strategy to address leopard-related issues in Junnar, one of Pune’s four tehsils identified as a "potential leopard disaster-prone area." The area encompasses 233 villages, including Ambegaon, Khed, and Shirur.

