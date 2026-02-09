Live Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting begins Vote counting for the Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Elections 2026 has begun, with live updates expected through the day. This live blog will track seat-wise results, party-wise trends, voter turnout and key developments across Latur as the rural local body poll outcome.

Counting of votes for the Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Elections 2026 has begun, with results expected to emerge through the day. Latur has 58 Zilla Parishad seats and 116 Panchayat Samiti seats spread across multiple talukas including Latur, Ausa, Nilanga, Udgir, Ahmadpur, Chakur, Renapur, Shirur Anantpal and Deoni.

The last elections to the Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis were held in 2017. At the time, the Zilla Parishad had 58 seats and the Panchayat Samitis together had 116 seats. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad polls, BJP secured a clear majority with 36 seats, followed by Congress with 15 seats. NCP won 5 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 1 seat and 1 seat went to an independent candidate. At the Panchayat Samiti level, BJP again led with 72 seats, while Congress won 31 seats, NCP secured 8 seats and Shiv Sena got 3 seats. MNS and an independent candidate won 1 seat each.

For the 2026 local body elections across Maharashtra, a total of 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats are being contested, with around 2.09 crore eligible voters. Polling was held on February 7, 2026, from 7.30am to 5.30pm using Electronic Voting Machines, based on electoral rolls finalised on July 1, 2025. Vote counting is scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026, starting at 10.00am.

Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026.