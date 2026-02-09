Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting begins

  Live Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting begins

Vote counting for the Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Elections 2026 has begun, with live updates expected through the day. This live blog will track seat-wise results, party-wise trends, voter turnout and key developments across Latur as the rural local body poll outcome.

Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates
Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
Written By: Amman Khurana
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Counting of votes for the Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Elections 2026 has begun, with results expected to emerge through the day. Latur has 58 Zilla Parishad seats and 116 Panchayat Samiti seats spread across multiple talukas including Latur, Ausa, Nilanga, Udgir, Ahmadpur, Chakur, Renapur, Shirur Anantpal and Deoni. This live blog will bring minute-by-minute updates, party-wise trends, seat tallies and key developments as counting progresses across the district.

The last elections to the Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis were held in 2017. At the time, the Zilla Parishad had 58 seats and the Panchayat Samitis together had 116 seats. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad polls, BJP secured a clear majority with 36 seats, followed by Congress with 15 seats. NCP won 5 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 1 seat and 1 seat went to an independent candidate. At the Panchayat Samiti level, BJP again led with 72 seats, while Congress won 31 seats, NCP secured 8 seats and Shiv Sena got 3 seats. MNS and an independent candidate won 1 seat each.

For the 2026 local body elections across Maharashtra, a total of 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats are being contested, with around 2.09 crore eligible voters. Polling was held on February 7, 2026, from 7.30am to 5.30pm using Electronic Voting Machines, based on electoral rolls finalised on July 1, 2025. Vote counting is scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026, starting at 10.00am.

Follow this LIVE blog for seat-wise updates, voter turnout details and party-wise performance in the Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026.

 

 

Live updates :Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:15 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Latur Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: What happened in last PS elections?

    At the Panchayat Samiti level, the BJP had led with 72 of the 116 seats, followed by the Congress with 31 seats and the NCP with 8 seats. Shiv Sena secured 3 seats, while the MNS and an independent candidate won 1 seat each.

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Latur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: When was the last ZP elections and who won?

    The last Zilla Parishad elections in Latur were held in 2017. The BJP secured a clear majority with 36 seats, followed by the Congress with 15 seats, and the NCP with 5 seats. Shiv Sena won 1 seat, while the remaining seat went to an independent candidate.

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Counting update

    Counting of ballot units and EVMs will begin at all centres at 10 am. Early figures are expected within the first two hours.

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    All arrangements in place ahead of counting

    All preparations are complete for the counting process. Election officials said arrangements at all counting centres in Latur district are in place. Security has been strengthened, and counting staff have reached their assigned centres.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Maharashtra Maharashtra Local Body Elections Maharashtra Election
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\