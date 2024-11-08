Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly elections 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidate

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Kopri-Pachpakhadi is an important assembly constituency in Maharashtra, located in the Thane district. It is one of the 288 constituencies of the state and falls under the Thane Lok Sabha constituency. The Thane Lok Sabha constituency is a larger electoral unit that includes five other assembly segments: Mira Bhayander, Ovala-Majiwada, Thane, Airoli, and Belapur. The Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency plays a significant role in the political landscape of the Thane district and is a key area for both local and national elections in Maharashtra.

Demographic profile

As per data from the Election Commission, in the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,529,955 eligible voters, of which 1,939,80 were male, 1,590,05 were female and 0 were voters of the third gender. A total of 137 service voters ( 128 men and 9 women) had also registered to vote. 456 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,474,97 voters, of which 1,924,69 were male, 1,550,26 were female, and 0 were voters of the third gender. 114 service voters ( 98 men and 16 women) had also registered to vote. There were 239 valid postal votes in the constituency.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly Elections 2024: Poll date

The Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Result Date:

The results for Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Maharashtra will be announced on November 23.

Candidates for Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly Election 2024

The 2024 Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly election is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive race, with key political figures vying for the seat. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has nominated himself, while Kedar Prakash Dighe is the candidate from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party. Additionally, Babukumar Kashinath Kamble is contesting on behalf of the Lokrajya Party.

Past Winners of Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly:

2009: Eknath Shinde - Shiv Sena (Undivided)

2014: Eknath Shinde - Shiv Sena (Undivided)

2019: Eknath Shinde - Shiv Sena (Undivided)

Assembly voter turnout

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency recorded a voter turnout of 53.12%. However, in the subsequent 2019 elections, the turnout experienced a slight dip, decreasing to 52.76%.