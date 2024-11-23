Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
  Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will CM Eknath Shinde win against Kedar Dighe (Sena UBT)?

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will CM Eknath Shinde win against Kedar Dighe (Sena UBT)?

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly Election Result LIVE: Amid Sena vs Sena battle, it remains to be seen if Eknath Shinde will triumph again.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: November 23, 2024 6:45 IST
Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly Election Result
Image Source : INDIA TV Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly Election Result

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Kopri-Pachpakhadi is one of the constituencies which went to poll in the second phase of the election on November 20. The constituency witnessed a contest between Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Kedar Dighe (Sena UBT). The seat is considered a stronghold for Shinde. In the last Assembly election in 2019, Eknath Shinde won the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, defeating Ghasigaonkar Sanjay Pandurang of Congress. 

Demographic data

As per data from the Election Commission, in the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,529,955 eligible voters, of which 1,939,80 were male, 1,590,05 were female and 0 were voters of the third gender. A total of 137 service voters ( 128 men and 9 women) had also registered to vote. 456 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,474,97 voters, of which 1,924,69 were male, 1,550,26  were female, and 0 were voters of the third gender. 114 service voters ( 98 men and 16 women) had also registered to vote. There were 239 valid postal votes in the constituency.

Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com

