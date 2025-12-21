Jalgaon Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP-led Mahayuti dominates municipal councils

Polling for Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and Nagar Panchayats across Maharashtra was conducted in two phases on December 2 and December 20, with attention now focused on the results. Jalgaon district comprises 18 Municipal Councils and two Nagar Panchayats, accounting for a total of 464 seats, including 430 Municipal Council seats and 34 Nagar Panchayat seats. Previous election trends indicate a strong BJP presence across several urban local bodies, while the Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and independents have also held influence in select towns. Check the Jalgaon district results 2025.
Who is winning in the Jalgaon district?
Jamner: Sadhana Mahajan, wife of Minister Girish Mahajan elected unopposed as the mayor of Jamner.
Amalner: Mahayuti
Bhadgaon: Mahayuti
Bhusaval: Mahayuti
Chalisgaon: Mahayuti
Chopda: Mahayuti
Dharangaon: MVA
Erandol: Not declared yet
Faizpur:
Pachora: Mahayuti
Parola: Mahayuti
Raver: Mahayuti
Savda: Mahayuti
Yawal: MVA
Varangaon: Mahayuti
Past trends in Jalgaon municipal council
Looking at previous municipal council elections in Jalgaon, several trends emerge. In Jamner, BJP had won all 24 seats in 2018. Bhadgaon in 2015 had NCP with 10 seats, Shiv Sena 9, BJP 1, and 1 independent. Bhusaval in 2016 was dominated by BJP with 25 seats. Chalisgaon in 2016 had 17 seats for others, 13 for BJP, 2 each for Shiv Sena and independents.
Jalgaon Panchayat Elections
In Jalgaon’s nagar panchayats in 2018, Muktainagar had BJP winning 13 of 17 seats. Shendurni also saw BJP with 13 seats. These results indicate BJP’s consistent performance in the district’s urban local bodies.