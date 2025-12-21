Advertisement
Jalgaon Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP-led Mahayuti dominates municipal councils

Jalgaon district comprises 18 Municipal Councils and two Nagar Panchayats, accounting for a total of 464 seats, including 430 Municipal Council seats and 34 Nagar Panchayat seats.

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Jalgaon:

Polling for Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and Nagar Panchayats across Maharashtra was conducted in two phases on December 2 and December 20, with attention now focused on the results. Jalgaon district comprises 18 Municipal Councils and two Nagar Panchayats, accounting for a total of 464 seats, including 430 Municipal Council seats and 34 Nagar Panchayat seats. Previous election trends indicate a strong BJP presence across several urban local bodies, while the Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and independents have also held influence in select towns. Check the Jalgaon district results 2025.

Who is winning in the Jalgaon district?

Jamner: Sadhana Mahajan, wife of Minister Girish Mahajan elected unopposed as the mayor of Jamner. 

Amalner: Mahayuti 

Bhadgaon: Mahayuti 

Bhusaval: Mahayuti 

Chalisgaon: Mahayuti 

Chopda: Mahayuti 

Dharangaon: MVA 

Erandol: Not declared yet 

Faizpur: 

Pachora: Mahayuti 

Parola: Mahayuti 

Raver: Mahayuti 

Savda: Mahayuti 

Yawal: MVA 

Varangaon: Mahayuti 

Past trends in Jalgaon municipal council

Looking at previous municipal council elections in Jalgaon, several trends emerge. In Jamner, BJP had won all 24 seats in 2018. Bhadgaon in 2015 had NCP with 10 seats, Shiv Sena 9, BJP 1, and 1 independent. Bhusaval in 2016 was dominated by BJP with 25 seats. Chalisgaon in 2016 had 17 seats for others, 13 for BJP, 2 each for Shiv Sena and independents.

Jalgaon Panchayat Elections

In Jalgaon’s nagar panchayats in 2018, Muktainagar had BJP winning 13 of 17 seats. Shendurni also saw BJP with 13 seats. These results indicate BJP’s consistent performance in the district’s urban local bodies.

