India TV Chunav Manch: Priyanka Chaturvedi takes the stage | LIVE updates

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Priyanka Chaturvedi

India TV Chunav Manch: Priyanka Chaturvedi, an Indian politician serving as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), attended the India TV Chunav Manch on Thursday. She was a member and one of the National Spokespersons of Indian National Congress. Priyanka has also been a columnist for Tehelka, Daily News and Analysis and Firstpost. She also works to promote children's education, women's empowerment and health.

Priyanka Chaturvedi on CM face of MVA

On a question about who will be the CM face from the MVA, Priyanka Chaturvedi said it is not about the CM face now, but it is about who is the well wisher of Maharashtra and who thinks about the well being of the state. She said the bigger topic right now is corruption and developmental issues of the state than the CM face.

Know all about Maharashtra Assembly polls

As the term of the Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26, 2024, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Legislative Assembly elections for Maharashtra, along with Jharkhand. As per the EC announcement, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Notably, the Maharashtra assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the assembly polls are expected to be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.