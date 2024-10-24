India TV Chunav Manch: SP's Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi says ready to contest less than 12 seats | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi.

India TV Chunav Manch: Abu Asim Azmi, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, on Friday attended the India TV Chunav Manch ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. While addressing the Chunav Manch, Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi said his party is ready to contest less than 12 seats. He said his party is only seeking 8 seats and the state government cannot be formed without the support of the SP.

Abu Asim Azmi is the President of the Maharashtra state branch of the Samajwadi Party and currently represents Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar of Mumbai Suburban District in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Amid seat-sharing discussions with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on October 18 announced four candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Among those named is Abu Azmi, a prominent SP leader.

Check names

Abu Azmi from Shivaji Nagar

Raees Shaikh from Bhiwandi East

Riyaz Azmi from Bhiwandi West

Sain-e-Hind from Malegaon

Know all about Maharashtra Assembly polls

As the term of the Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26, 2024, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Legislative Assembly elections for Maharashtra, along with Jharkhand. As per the EC announcement, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Notably, the Maharashtra assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the assembly polls are expected to be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.