India’s first bullet train to be operational in 36 months, says Fadnavis: Check route, speed, latest features

Mumbai:

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the $15 billion Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project being built in collaboration with Japan will be operational by 2028, and added that the state is looking to raise $50 billion from international financiers for infrastructure development in the state.

"By 2028, we will be able to travel in the bullet train," Fadnavis said, conceding that neighbouring state Gujarat is ahead of Maharashtra on the project development.

Fadnavis said creating infrastructure is very important to achieve the goal of USD 1 trillion GSDP, and that USD 30 billion was invested in infrastructure creation during his first stint as the chief minister between 2014-19, and more money is being put into important projects now.

Know all about India's first bullet train

India's first bullet train, a part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, has been designed to operate at a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph) and will reduce travel time between the two cities significantly.

India's first bullet train: Check key features

Speed: The train is designed for a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph).

Route: The first route is the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor.

Tunnels: The project includes a 21 km long tunnel, including a 7 km undersea tunnel.

Stations: The route will have 12 stations, with state-of-the-art facilities.

First Section: The first section, between Bilimora and Surat, is expected to be operational by August 2026.

Undersea Tunnel: This project includes India's first 7 km undersea tunnel under Thane Creek.

J-slab ballastless track system: This project also marks the first use of the J-slab ballastless track system in India.

Why was bullet train project delayed?

Without naming Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said the bullet train project suffered during a two-year rule until 2022, but now the work is on in full swing.

Speaking at an event on the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) project organized by VRF here, he said the Vadhavan port will be operational in the next 3-4 years.

He said the port, being built on reclaimed land, will help reduce the cost of logistics, pointing out that the turnaround time at JNPA, India's largest container port located nearby, is higher.

The Vadhavan port will also have an adjoining airport which will be built through land reclamation on the sea, Fadnavis said, adding that many major cities in the world have such airports. It will also have a halt for the bullet train, Fadnavis said.