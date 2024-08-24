Helicopter crashes in Pune amid heavy rain, accident caught on camera | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Helicopter crashes in Pune

A helicopter, on Saturday, crashed in the Pauri area of ​​Pune and the accident was caught on camera. According to initial reports, all four who were on board are safe but have sustained injuries. The helicopter was flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

The crash happened due to technical fault and bad weather. "The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained," official said.

When the helicopter crashed, the people present nearby made a video of it. This video has now surfaced, in which the helicopter can be seen crashing. In the video, the helicopter is seen moving uncontrolled and rotating in one place. After some time, the helicopter crashes on the ground and the video also ends. In another video, local people can be seen at the spot along with policemen. Where the helicopter is lying in a damaged condition.

The number of the crashed helicopter is being told as AW 139. Captain Anand, Dheer Bhatia, Amardeep Singh, SP Ram were present in this helicopter. It is being told that this helicopter took off from Juhu in Mumbai this afternoon, which was to go to Hyderabad. However, this helicopter crashed in Pune due to technical reasons.

(Input- Sameer Sheikh)