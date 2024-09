Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rains in Pune

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a Red alert for Palghar and Nashik and an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Pune for tomorrow. The rain alert was issued amid heavy rains in Pune.

The visual from Pune showed that heavy rain battered the city causing slow traffic movement and waterlogging in several parts of the town.

