Monday, January 27, 2025
     
  Guillain Barre Syndrome: Centre deputes high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune

Guillain Barre Syndrome: Centre deputes high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune

The Union Health Ministry has deputed a High-Level multi-disciplinary team to Maharashtra to support the state in public health interventions and management of the syndrome.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Jan 27, 2025 19:48 IST, Updated : Jan 27, 2025 19:57 IST
Guillain Barra syndrome
Image Source : @JPNADDA/X Union Health Minister JP Nadda

In the wake of the identification of Guillain Barre Syndrome cases in Pune, the Centre has deputed a High-Level multi-disciplinary team to Maharashtra to support the state in public health interventions and management of the syndrome.

The high-level multi-disciplinary panel constituted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare comprises seven experts drawn from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, NIMHANS Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare and National Institute for Virology (NIV), Pune. Three experts from NIV, Pune were already supporting the local authorities; the central team has now been expanded. 

The official release from the ministry said that the team will work closely with the State Health Departments take a stock of the on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. The Union Health Ministry is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation and coordinating with the State.

(Reported by: Anamika Gaur)

