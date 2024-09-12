Good news for Mumbai: Travel from Marine Drive to Bandra in 10 minutes as new bridge opened

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The ‘bow-string’ arch bridge will provide a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Here comes a piece of good news for Mumbai. Now you can travel from Marine Drive to Bandra in 10 minutes as new bridge has been opened for the public. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inaugurated the ‘bow-string’ arch bridge tat connects the Coastal Road to Bandra-Worli Sea Link. This notable bridge will reduce the travel time from nearly an hour to just 10 minutes and will improve the overall commuting experience.

After inaugurating the arch bridge, Eknath Shinde said that earlier it used to take 45 minutes to 1 hour to travel from Marine Drive to Bandra, but now it will be a journey of just 10 minutes. he added that it is a very comfortable and relaxing project for the people, a very ambitious and game changing project for the people of Mumbai.

Estimated to be built at Rs ,000 crore, the ‘bow-string’ arch bridge will provide a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The arch bridge has been inaugurated ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Now after the ‘bow-string’ arch bridge was inagurated, the vehicles heading to Bandra from South Mumbai via the Coastal Road can directly enter the sea link between 7 am and 11 pm, while the southbound vehicles will have to take the existing route till both arms of the Coastal Road are connected with the sea link.