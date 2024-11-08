Gold worth over Rs 1 crore seized, 12 arrested with cash in Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

In two separate incidents, Mumbai police have made significant seizures in the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are scheduled for November 20. The authorities are on high alert as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in the state for the elections.

Gold seized from electrician in Wadala

On Thursday, a man was detained in Mumbai’s Wadala area after police and election officials intercepted him near the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) sea bridge. The man, an electrician by profession, was traveling in a cab and was found to be carrying 1.45 kilograms of gold, valued at over Rs 1 crore.

When questioned by the police, the man could not provide a valid explanation for transporting such a large quantity of gold. Authorities seized the gold and took the man into custody. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Income Tax Department have also been informed about the incident for further investigation.

Cash seized from 12 individuals in Kalbadevi

In a separate action on Thursday night, police and election officials in South Mumbai's Kalbadevi area intercepted 12 individuals who were found carrying a massive sum of cash — Rs 2.3 crore. The authorities acted on a tip-off and stopped the individuals for a search. During the inspection, none of the suspects could provide any documentation or valid reason for carrying such a large sum of money.

The money was seized, and the 12 individuals were arrested. The Election Commission's surveillance teams, set up under the MCC, specifically monitor illegal activities such as cash distribution, liquor, and other inducements during the election period.

The authorities have handed over the seized cash to the Income Tax Department for further investigation. The arrested individuals are being questioned, and further legal proceedings will follow.

Election preparations and tight Security

With just days before voting begins on November 20, the Maharashtra Assembly election has already seen intense political competition. The contest is expected to be a fierce one between the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena (BJP faction), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

As per the election schedule, the results will be announced on November 23. Both alliances are claiming victory, and the political landscape is charged with anticipation as voters head to the polls. The authorities have ramped up surveillance and enforcement measures to ensure free and fair elections.

The enforcement actions taken by the police in Mumbai are a reminder of the heightened vigilance surrounding the election process, with authorities aiming to prevent any unlawful activities that could influence the voting process.