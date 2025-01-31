GBS outbreak: 140 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome reported, 18 patients on ventilator | Updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GBS is an autoimmune disorder. (Representative image)

The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has reached 140 with four suspected deaths due to the disease in Maharashtra. Of the 140 suspected cases, 98 are diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases, the Public Health Department said in a press note on Friday.

It also mentioned that 18 patients afflicted with this autoimmune disorder are currently on ventilators, adding that no new cases of GBS have been reported as of January 31. The GBS outbreak in Maharashtra’s Pune and surrounding areas is likely linked to contaminated water sources. Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria found in contaminated food and water, is believed to be the reason for the outbreak.

What is the Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. GBS is characterised by muscle weakness, and in severe cases could lead to paralysis.

What are the symptoms of GBS?

The common symptoms of GBS include sudden weakness in the hands or legs or paralysis. A person who is symptomatic can also have trouble while walking or weakness with sudden onset of Diarrhea (for sustained periods).

A woman from Siddipet district in Telangana has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder that is currently prevalent in some parts of Pune and surrounding areas, making it the first known case in the state.

According to a statement issued by KIMS Hospital here on Friday, the patient has no travel history to Pune.

Measures is place to put a check on GBS

A state-level rapid response team visited the affected area immediately after GBS cases emerged. Pune MC and rural district authorities have been instructed to increase surveillance activities.

160 water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory, and samples from 8 water sources were found contaminated.

Instructions have been given to increase health promotion activities. An appeal has been made to the private medical practitioners to notify any GBS patient of the respective public health authorities