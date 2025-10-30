Fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal is in London, confirms UK Embassy after request by Pune police Investigations suggest that Ghaywal managed to leave India after obtaining a passport through fraudulent means. Police are now coordinating with UK authorities to explore legal steps for his arrest and extradition.

Pune:

The British High Commission in India has confirmed that Nilesh Ghaywal, a fugitive gangster wanted in multiple criminal cases, is currently in London on a visitor visa. Indian authorities have also notified the UK about the cancellation of his passport.

Ghaywal, who is based in Pune, is accused in several cases, including murder and extortion. The Pune police had long suspected that he had fled to the United Kingdom. Acting on this suspicion, they approached the British High Commission to request his detention and deportation back to India.

Ghaywal procured passport through fraud means

"We have received a reply from the High Commission. They have confirmed that Ghaywal is in London and is currently on a visitor visa. They also confirmed that he is in London to see his son. The High Commission has also told us in the mail that they have informed the department concerned in the UK that Ghaywal's passport has been revoked by Indian agencies," PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sambhaji Kadam, as saying.

A few days before going missing, Ghaywal was linked to a violent incident in the city. Police had filed a case against him after his associates allegedly shot and injured a man in Kothrud following a road rage altercation on September 18.

"We believe that Ghaywal has gone to the UK as his son lives there.We have now written to the British High Commission in India and sought information about how he managed to obtain a visa, how long he has been staying in the UK, what type of visa he has obtained and the expiry date of the permit," an official said earlier.

Police reach Bombay HC seeking cancellation of Ghaywal’s bail

Earlier, Pune police moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of Ghaywal’s bail in a 2021 case. The police contended that Ghaywal was supposed to appear at regular intervals at the police station but he failed to do so.

"He was given bail in 2022 in a case registered at Warje police station in 2021.As per the bail conditions, he was supposed to present himself at the police at regular intervals. He was also supposed to deposit his passport.Due to violations from his end, we have submitted an application in the Bombay High Court to cancel his bail," the official said.