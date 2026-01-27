Four-lane Mira Bhayander flyover narrows to two, MMRDA defends design amid criticism The Congress party quickly criticised the move, calling it “Maharashtra’s engineering miracle” and warning that such sudden lane reductions could endanger drivers.

New Delhi:

A flyover in Mira-Bhayander, part of Mumbai’s Metro Line 9 project, has come under the spotlight after a social media post showed a four-lane section suddenly narrowing to two lanes. The post, shared by the account Gems of Mira Bhayandar, went viral, raising questions about commuter safety and design planning.

The Congress party quickly criticised the move, calling it “Maharashtra’s engineering miracle” and warning that such sudden lane reductions could endanger drivers. The party accused the state government of prioritising speed over public safety and alleged that similar infrastructure decisions have caused accidents and distress in the past.

MMRDA defends design as intentional

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) responded by explaining that the lane reduction is planned and not a mistake. According to the MMRDA, the flyover currently has two lanes on the Bhayander East side, with two additional lanes planned in the future for Bhayander West.

“This design enables smooth crossing of one of the busiest junctions in Mira–Bhayander while taking into account on-ground constraints,” the MMRDA said. They added that the outer lanes will be added later, once approvals are in place, to ensure better east–west traffic flow.

Safety measures in place

MMRDA assured commuters that safety has been a priority during construction. Rumble strips, directional signage, retro-reflective tags, and anti-crash barriers have been installed along the flyover to minimise risk. The authority also emphasised that the project aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic dispersal in the region.

The flyover will eventually expand to four lanes across both sides as part of the planned extension to Bhayander West, it said. The MMRDA is said to be coordinating with the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to secure approvals and complete the future widening.