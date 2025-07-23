'Forcing people to speak Marathi or Tamil will harm Maharashtra': Governor CP Radhakrishnan on language row Marathi language row: Radhakrishnan highlighted the value of being multilingual while maintaining pride in one's native language. He acknowledged his own difficulty with Hindi, calling it a personal hurdle, and stressed that individuals should strive to learn as many languages as they can.

Mumbai:

Addressing the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan made a strong statement during a public event on Tuesday (July 22). He questioned the logic behind using force to make someone speak a particular language, saying, “If you suddenly come and start hitting me, will I start speaking Marathi? Doing so only harms the state.”

Recalls similar incident in Tamil Nadu

The Governor shared a personal experience from his time in Tamil Nadu, where he witnessed a similar issue rooted in linguistic intolerance. He recalled an incident from around 1:00 AM, when he was travelling late at night and saw a group of people attacking someone on the roadside. On intervening, he learned from a nearby hotel owner that the victim was a lorry driver from North India who spoke only Hindi, and the attackers were demanding he speak in Tamil.

Warning against hatred and its economic impact

Governor Radhakrishnan emphasised the dangers of spreading hatred over language, stating that such actions not only divide people but could also deter industries and individuals from coming to the state. “If we spread hatred like this, people and businesses will stop coming here,” he warned. The Governor urged citizens to promote inclusivity and mutual respect, highlighting that language should never become a reason for violence or discrimination.

Governor cautions against language-based hatred

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has urged people to avoid spreading hatred over language, warning that such behaviour could have long-term negative consequences for the state. Addressing the ongoing linguistic row, he said, “If we spread this kind of hatred, then who will come and invest...? In the long run, we are only harming Maharashtra.”

Sharing a personal anecdote from his tenure as a Member of Parliament in Tamil Nadu, he recalled witnessing a group assaulting someone who spoke only Hindi. The reason, he said, was that the victim didn't speak Tamil. “If someone starts beating me, will I suddenly begin speaking Marathi? Is that possible?” the Governor questioned, highlighting the irrationality and harm of such actions.

Promoting linguistic harmony and pride in mother tongue

Radhakrishnan also emphasised the importance of learning multiple languages while taking pride in one’s mother tongue. “I myself struggle with Hindi, and that becomes an obstacle. We should learn as many languages as possible and also be proud of our own,” he said.

Minister Mahajan echoes call for tolerance

Backing the Governor’s remarks, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said, “Marathi is our mother tongue, and it is our pride. But forcing someone to speak Marathi or attacking them is not right. We too travel outside Maharashtra. What if someone demands that we speak Tamil or Bengali?” He underlined the diversity of India and stressed mutual respect across linguistic lines.

Political controversy over Hindi language policy

The remarks come amid a wider political uproar in Maharashtra following a government resolution issued on April 16, mandating the introduction of Hindi as a third language from Classes 1 to 5. Critics accused the government of attempting to impose Hindi at the cost of regional languages.

Adding to the debate, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule took a swipe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning his motives behind prioritising Hindi. “Who is pressuring him? This is the first time a Maharashtra Chief Minister is placing Hindi above Marathi,” Sule remarked.

A call for unity amid diversity

As tensions rise over language and identity, leaders across party lines are calling for linguistic tolerance and coexistence. The overarching message: pride in one’s language should not come at the cost of harmony in a multilingual, multicultural India.