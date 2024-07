Follow us on Image Source : IANS Snapshot from the fire incident site

A fire broke out at Chitra Cinema Hall located in the Dadar area of Mumbai on Sunday. Fire brigade officials reached the spot as soon as the fire was reported.

"No injury reported in this fire incident so far. The fire broke out in the canteen of the cinema hall. It is confined to the electric Oven, food items, electric installation and wiring. People were evacuated by MFB from the theatre for safety reasons," said BMC.

More details are awaited.