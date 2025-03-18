Eknath Shinde's big claim: 'Uddhav Thackeray apologised to PM Modi, wanted alliance with BJP' Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has claimed that Uddhav Thackeray apologised to PM Modi and expressed a desire to ally with BJP, but later backtracked.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday made a sensational claim in the Legislative Council, alleging that former CM Uddhav Thackeray had apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in Delhi and expressed his desire to form a government with the BJP. However, upon returning to Mumbai, Thackeray went back on his word, Shinde said.

Shinde's inside story on Uddhav-Modi meeting

Revealing what he called an “inside story,” CM Eknath Shinde said: "Uddhav Thackeray met PM Modi in Delhi and said, ‘Please forgive me… we want to join hands with you again.’ But after returning to Mumbai, he changed his stance."

Shinde further alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab was also involved in similar backdoor negotiations.

"Anil Parab, you also went (to meet BJP leaders) when you received a notice. You asked to be saved from the case, and once you got relief, you switched sides. I know this very well."

'We took a stand openly, not secretly'

Defending his decision to break away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and align with the BJP, Shinde said his faction acted transparently, unlike Thackeray.

"We did everything openly. We did not sneak around. We took a stand when Shiv Sena, the bow-and-arrow symbol, and Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology were in danger. When you (Thackeray) embraced Aurangzeb’s ideology, we overturned your cart," Shinde declared in the House.

Political tensions escalate in Maharashtra

Shinde's remarks have further fueled the ongoing political power struggle in Maharashtra, with the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) taking fresh jabs at Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and credibility. With elections on the horizon, this war of words is expected to intensify in the coming days. Eknath Shinde’s Big Claim: 'Uddhav Thackeray apologised to PM Modi, wanted alliance with BJP'