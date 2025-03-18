Eknath Shinde on Nagpur violence: ‘No one in Maharashtra will tolerate those who support Aurangzeb’ Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the people still praising Aurangzeb are "traitors", noting the Mughal emperor had sought to conquer the state and committed various atrocities.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reacted to the Nagpur violence and said people still praising Aurangzeb are "traitors". He highlighted and reiterated the atrocities committed by the Mughal emperor and said, 'no one in Maharashtra will tolerate those who support Aurangzeb.' Deputy CM's statement comes a day after the Nagpur violence.

Shinde was speaking at the unveiling of an equestrian statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Gharda Chowk in Dombivli area of Thane district, installed to honour the legacy of the Maratha king, his courage and leadership. He further said, Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the "divine force" who stood for valour, sacrifice and the spirit of Hindutva. "Aurangzeb came to seize Maharashtra, but he faced the divine power of Shivaji Maharaj. Those who still sing his praises are nothing but traitors," Shinde said.

'True Muslims will not support Aurangzeb'

Shinde addressed the media and said, "Such kind of a brutal incident was never witnessed before. The protestors are protesting for the pride of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj... Those who support Aurangzeb should read history and watch the movie 'Chhava'... I believe that even the true patriotic Muslims will not support Aurangzeb."

Nagpur Violence

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday following rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Shinde's remarks come amid demands from some right-wing outfits for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in the state's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

'Shiv Chhatrapati is the roar of Hindutva'

Eknath Shinde further added Shivaji Maharaj was not only a symbol of Hindutva and Indian pride, but also the "inventor of democracy". He also condemned Aurangzeb's atrocities against Maharashtra, particularly the execution of Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. "Shiv Chhatrapati is the pride of a united India and the roar of Hindutva. Shivaji Maharaj was a visionary leader, a man of the era, a promoter of justice, and a king of the commoners," he said.

45 persons held for Nagpur violence

At least 45 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nagpur. Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday evening, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb (located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district). In the violence 34 police personnel and five other persons suffered injuries. Besides, 45 vehicles were also vandalised during the violence.