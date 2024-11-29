Dua Lipa concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of show, check affected roads

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa will perform at a show in Mumbai on November 30, 2024.

Global star and Grammy-award-winning artist Dua Lipa is set to perform in Mumbai on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Her concert will be held at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Ahead of the show, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory in anticipation of a large crowd, who will be attending the concert. Several major roads around BKC will be closed or diverted to ensure the smooth moving of traffic and the show. Check out the list of affected roads due to Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert.

People moving from the Western Express Highway, Dharavi and the Bandra Worli Sea Link towards Kurla will not be allowed to pass through Bharat Nagar Junction. People moving from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar to Kurla will also face restrictions near Bharat Nagar Junction. Vehicles coming from Kherwadi Government Colony, Kanakia Palace and UTI Towers towards BKC, Kurla and Chunabhatti will not be allowed. Traffic moving towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra Worli Sea Link from Kurla and Razzak Junction will be diverted through Platina Junction to Bharat Nagar Junction. People coming from CST Road towards MMRDA Ground and JSW Building will be diverted to UTI Towers and Kanakia Palace. Vehicles moving from Ambani Square towards Diamond Junction will be stopped. Similarly, people coming from Ambani Square towards Diamond Junction will be blocked, who want to move towards NABARD Junction.

For the unversed, Dua Lipa will be performing live in India for the second time. She last performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in 2019. In the last few days, she has been travelling to different cities in India, and her Instagram feed, which is full of several pictures and videos of herself, is evident of it.