Dindoshi Assembly Elections 2024: Will Sunil Prabhu secure third term or Sanjay Nirupam steal show?

The 2024 Assembly Elections in Maharashtra have become one of the most highly watched political events. A reason for the same is the division of major political parties, including Shiv Sena and NCP, which previously operated as single entities but are now split into separate factions competing to assert their dominance. Experts believe while the division could lead to a significant vote split, it would also potentially impacting their overall performance.

About Dindoshi Assembly Constituency

The Dindoshi Assembly Constituency is one such battleground where a tough showdown is anticipated between Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde. In the 2024 Assembly elections, Sanjay Nirupam, from the Eknath Shinde faction, is set to challenge two-time MLA and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu.

Dindoshi Assembly Election 2024: Key Candidates

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has nominated Sanjay Nirupam for the Dindoshi seat, while Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded its two-time MLA, Sunil Prabhu. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, has nominated Rajendra Tanaji Sasane. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Narahari Jirwal, and Sharad Pawar's NCP has nominated Sunita Charoskar.

Dindoshi Constituency Demographic Profile

According to data from the Election Commission, there were 1,56,300 voters in the Dindoshi constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Of these, 91,869 were male voters, and 64,187 were female voters. No voter identified as belonging to the third gender. Additionally, 241 postal votes were cast. The number of service voters in Dindoshi in 2019 was 44 (43 men and 1 woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in Dindoshi was 1,59,556, with 94,123 male voters and 65,141 female voters. There were 292 postal votes, and the constituency had 48 service voters (32 men and 16 women).

When Will Dindoshi Vote?

The Dindoshi Assembly Constituency is set to go to the polls on November 20, with the results scheduled to be announced on November 23 (Saturday).

Dindoshi Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

2019: Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena—then undivided)

2014: Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena—then undivided)

2009: Rajhans Singh Dhananjaysingh (Congress)

2004: Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao (Congress)

1999: Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao (Congress)

1995: Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao (Congress)

1990: Temurde Moreshwar Vitthalrao (Janata Dal)