Devendra Fadnavis will be next Maharashtra CM, declares BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Mumbai Published : Dec 02, 2024 16:09 IST, Updated : Dec 02, 2024 16:09 IST
Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP leader and former minister on Monday declared that that Devendra Fadnavis will be the Maharashtra Chief Minister. "It is my opinion that the decision will be taken in the meeting of the legislative party. BJP will not give any surprise," he said. 

Sudhir Mungantiwar further added that Eknath Shinde is not angry about this decision. "If you have your own demands about a department, it does not mean that you are angry. He takes good care of everyone. Shinde will be respected. I think Shinde will also be a part of the government. People have won Mahayuti with a big vote." he said. 

Mungantiwar also added that a grand swearing-in ceremony will be held in Mumbai on December 5.

