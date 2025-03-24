Devendra Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row: 'He must apologise, cannot speak whatever he wants' Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said there is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday came down heavily on Kunal Kamra for his jokes on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said the comedian must tender a public apology. Saying that there is freedom to do stand-up comedy, Fadnavis said Kunal cannot speak whatever he wants.

Kunal Kamra should apologise: Fadnavis

"There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated. There is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our Deputy CM Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right. Kunal Kamra has posted the same red Constitution book shown by Rahul Gandhi. Both of them have not read the Constitution. The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations. People have voted and supported us in the assembly elections in 2024. Those who were traitors were sent home by the people. The people showed those who insulted the mandate and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray their place," said Fadnavis.

"One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology. This cannot be justified as "freedom of speech," he added.

Two offences registered at Khar police station

In another development, two offences have been registered at Khar police station. One offence is against the standup comedian for his derogatory comments, and the second offence was against people who ransacked the Unicontinental hotel. Moreover, one zero FIR which was registered at MIDC police station against Kunal Kamra has been formally transferred to Khar police station.

Ajit Pawar says nobody should go beyond law

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra, emphasising the importance of adhering to legal boundaries.

Pawar remarked, "I have seen that. Nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution, and rules. They should express themselves within their rights." Pawar acknowledged the possibility of differing opinions but urged restraint to avoid unnecessary escalation. "There can be differences of opinion, but it should be noted that there need not be police involvement when they are talking," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Eknath Shinde.